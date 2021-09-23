Joplin grad Glades embracing early role in MSSU run game

JOPLIN, Mo. – The Missouri Southern offense has been more balanced than in years past. In three games, the Lions have picked up 416 yards of offense through the air, 417 on the ground.

Most of those yards on the ground have come courtesy of former Joplin Eagle and freshman running back Nathan Glades.

In his short time as a Lion, Glades has become the go to running back with 53 total rush attempts. The next closest rusher has just 13. He’s wracked up 242 rushing yards. His first career touchdown is the Lions only one on the ground so far this season.

“He runs hard, he works hard,” Missouri Southern head coach Atiba Bradley said. “He’s a guy that studies film. He’s a guy that has an appreciation for the game and his teammates and is always looking to get better.”

Glades said Wednesday he understands the level of trust his coaches have put in him so early into his college career.

“I hold myself to a pretty high standard,” Glades said. “So when I came here I said I wanted to make a change in the culture. Because right now Coach Bradley has done a great job of trying to build culture for the team. Him putting his trust in me and relying on me to do bigger things than what a lot of freshman are given opportunities and I appreciate it a lot.”

Glades and the Lions will be back in action at Fred G. Hughes Stadium against Fort Hays State on Saturday. Kick off from the 2021 MSSU Homecoming game is set for 2 p.m.