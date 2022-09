The Joplin Lady Eagles would host Republic Tuesday in what turned out to be a close game to the end. Joplin would get a walk-off single from Riley Kelly to score the winning run and claim a 9-8 victory over Republic.

The win already matches their total from 2021 when they went 16-14. The Lady Eagles now move to 16-2 overall with their 10th straight win.

Joplin next faces Ozark at home Thursday with a 4:30 start.