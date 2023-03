The Joplin Eagles would welcome St. Mary’s Colgan Tuesday evening for seven innings. Despite being down 6-0 at one point, Joplin would come soaring back to win the game 8-6.

Eli Sotlar would earn his team the walk-off win after hitting a three-run home run in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Up next for Joplin is the Tiger/Zebra Classic starting Thursday, while Colgan will face Independence Thursday at home.