Summer youth camp opportunities continue for young local athletes as the Joplin Eagles hosted a football camp this week.

Plenty of young football players showed up to learn from head coach Curtis Jasper, his coaching staff and some of the Eagle team members.

The kids participated in drills during the week and got to have fun playing 7-on-7 with the high school players. Coach Jasper spoke with us about the camp, as well as Div. I football signees Dontrell Holt and Quin Renfro.

Quin Renfro said, “I was once out here and I was once a kid trying to just even be around the high schoolers. So, it’s big to them and I realize that. We want kids that come in to high school excited and ready to be playing on Friday nights.”

Dontrell Holt said, “I love this special connection with these kids, the youth of Joplin, trying to get them better so we can have a good program in the future of Joplin, basically getting out here, connecting with them. I love doing it. I love helping the youth. I got younger siblings that play.”

Curtis Jasper said, “The excitement to be a Joplin Eagle is just amazing in this community. I can’t even begin to speak about how much that fills my heart. It’s just a big community, a big football family all the way through from first grade, all the way through to senior year.”