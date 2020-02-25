Joplin Eagles claim a piece of the COC title in 64-42 win over Neosho

JOPLIN, Mo. — It was a rather busy night for Joplin High School.

On top of it being senior night and the final home game of the regular season, the Eagles claimed a share of the COC title with a 64-42 win against Neosho. It’s the first conference title for Joplin since 1988.

Joplin’s offense made it tough for the Wildcats all game as the Eagles finish the season with a 19-5 record while Neosho concluded its 2019-2020 campaign with a 12-12 record.

The Eagles also honored their 10-year bench coach Jeremiah Brown before the game. You can check that story out here.