Joplin completes extra innings comeback over Carthage

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Eagles baseball team hadn’t lost more than two games in a row coming into Wednesday’s game with COC foe Carthage. It would stay that way after the Eagles completed a 4-3 extra innings comeback over the Tigers.

Joplin took the 1-0 lead early in the game off an Kyler Stokes RBI single, but Carthage would use their next half inning to take the 3-1 advantage.

The Eagles would respond with two runs of their own in the fourth inning to tie the game at three runs apiece. That would remain the score until the end of regulation, when Alex Curry would deliver an RBI single in the ninth inning to seal a Joplin victory.

With the win, Joplin moves to 12-6 on the season. Carthage falls to 5-10. Joplin will next visit Kickapoo on Monday, April 26. Carthage will host Republic on Thursday.