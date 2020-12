CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Joplin boys basketball team traveled to Carthage to compete in the Carthage Invitational tournament.

In their first game, they played the West Plains Zizzers. The Eagles were in control the entire game, taking a 64-36 win.

Always Wright led Joplin in scoring with 29 points. His younger brother, All Wright, chipped in 13.

Joplin will face Nixa in the semi-final round of the tournament, Friday, December 11 at 8:30 p.m.