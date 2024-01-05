JOPLIN, MO – Joplin Eagles boys basketball rebounded in a big win against the Neosho Wildcats on Friday afternoon.

Whit Hafer made major contributions in the paint, and Collis Jones made major contributions beyond the arc.

Neosho’s Tyrone Harris was able to cut the deficit in half, but Joplin’s offense proved to be too strong in the end, as the Eagles powered their way to a 55-33 victory.

Up next, Joplin will take on Webb City in the 5th place game on Saturday at 12:30 p.m.., and Neosho will take on Carl Junction in the 7th place game at 11 a.m. from the Kaminsky gym.