High School hoops are almost here. Several school hosting Jamborees in the area to kick off the 2022-23 season.

One school hosting a Jamboree Thursday night was the Joplin Eagles boys team. They would bring in Lamar, Nevada, and East Newton. Each team would scrimmage each other in two six minute quarters.

Joplin will begin its official schedule next Tuesday at home against Mcdonald County. Lamar will start its season on the road Tuesday, December 6th against Webb City.

Nevada will begin on the road at Neosho Tuesday, November 29th. East Newton starts at home against Clever next Tuesday.

Some of the Joplin Eagles are ready for this year’s season.

All Wright said, “We’re feeling really ready, we’ve had a lot of reps in practice and are getting guys in and out, especially now and I feel like we’re looking good for this coming season. We just hope to play our best ball game in and game out, doing that so we feel like one of the best teams in the state and we feel like we can take it a long ways, but it starts here in the gym, it starts here in practice.”

Terrance Gibson mentioned, “I feel good, I’ve started for three years and been here with Schaake the last year, he’s a good coach. Excited to see what he brings to the table, all the new stuff we have this year and all the new stuff we’re gonna put in.”