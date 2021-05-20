Joplin baseball season ends with loss in district title game

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Joplin High School baseball team’s season has ended with a 13-3 loss to Republic in the Class 6, District 6 title game.

Kyle Wolf, Joplin head coach, says. “I’m very proud of these guys. It’s hard right now because that game didn’t go the way we wanted, but if you look at the big picture, we went through a lot of things, we went through a lot of stuff this year to get to this point, and I’m just really proud of our kids’ resiliency. I don’t think there’s a lot of people that thought we would be standing in the district championship game, and they found a way to do that, so I’m just very proud of their efforts throughout the course of the year.

The Eagles end the season with a 20-11 record.