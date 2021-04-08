Joplin baseball ousts Webb City in rivalry game

WEBB CITY, Mo. — The Joplin baseball team added another win to their record on Thursday with an 8-4 win over rival team Webb City. The Eagles moves to 9-2 on the season, while the Cardinals now have a 10-2 record.

Joplin will return to action on Saturday, April 10 for a doubleheader at Willard. They will play Willard at 9:00 a.m., then face Springfield Catholic at 11:00 a.m.

Webb City will also play a doubleheader on April 10; they will face Nixa and Harrison High School at 11:00 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. respectively. The games will be played at Nixa.

