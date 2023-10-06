CARL JUNCTION, MO – Facing Carl Junction on the road, the Joplin Eagles worked their way back into the win column on Friday night.

Curtis Jasper’s squad did not hesitate to get the ground game going. Star running back Quin Renfro had two touchdowns in the first half, along with Davin Thomas via a reverse handoff.

The Bulldogs tried to claw their way back with a touchdown from Johnny Starks, but the Eagles offense soared to victory 37-13. With the win, Joplin snaps a three-game losing skid dating back to week four at Webb City.

Up next, Joplin (4-3) will face a red hot Carthage team at home next Friday. Carl Junction (1-6) will travel to take on Willard.