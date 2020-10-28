Joplin advances to district semifinals with Rockhurst forfeit

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Eagles have advanced to the district semifinals, all without having played their first round match up.

Friday night’s game between Joplin and Rockhurst was canceled Tuesday due to COVID-19 related issues surrounding the Rockhurst team.

In a release, Joplin said the Missouri State High School Activities Association has notified them that their game will be recorded as a forfeit, and that Joplin will advance to the next round.

The Eagles will face the winner of the Raymore-Peculiar/Lee’s Summit game next Friday in the semifinal round.