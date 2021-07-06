John Roderique to host youth coaching clinic with USA Football, 15 and the Mahomies Foundation

WEBB CITY, Mo. — Any youth coaches looking to take a clinic from Webb City football’s John Roderique: now’s your chance. He’ll will be leading a youth coaching clinic in partnership with USA Football and Patrick Mahomes’s foundation, 15 and the Mahomies.

The clinic is set to teach principles of USA Football’s development model, which is designed to help coaches teach youth athletes based on their age. The clinic will be held on Saturday, July 31 31 from 9 a.m. to noon at Webb City High School. Registration is free.

Roderique has worked with USA Football as a Master Trainer for quite some time now, and he says this clinic is especially important to him because of his own love for youth football.

Roderique says, “It’s always been pretty near and dear to my heart, our youth program and the importance of it. I don’t know if it’s that important that kids play from third grade on, but when they enter the game, just making sure that they’re ready and that we have coaches that are doing right things for our kids just to develop a love for the game.”

To register for Roderique’s Youth Coaching Clinic, click here.