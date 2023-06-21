Last Thursday, the Webb City school board voted to change the name of the high school football field. Cardinal Stadium is now ‘John Roderique Field at Cardinal Stadium’ honoring their now former legendary head coach.

Coach Roderique was out of town on vacation when he first began to hear the news of the name change honoring his legacy. He stepped down from the athletic director and head coaching positions this last year. His official retirement date is July 1st.

Roderique won a total of 13 state championships in his time as head coach of the Cardinals and helped set the Missouri state championship record with 16 total titles won by Webb City. After a much deserved vacation in The Bahamas, Roderique took the time to speak with us Wednesday morning about the honor and thanked those who helped him along the way.

John Roderique said, “I’m certainly flattered, honored, just very humbled by this. I hope that every coach and every player, every person that’s been associated with our program over the last 26 years can take some pride when they see that. When they see that name up there, I hope they can have a sense of pride about themselves. It takes everybody, it takes everyone. It’s never been about John Roderique, it’s never been about one guy whether that be a player or a coach or whatever, I mean it’s always about the community of people it takes to have success.”