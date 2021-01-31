John Roderique inducted into Missouri Sports Hall of Fame

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Sunday was the day Webb City’s John Roderique was inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame after 24 seasons as the Cardinals head football coach.

In those 24 seasons, Roderique has won the most state football championships in Missouri high school history with 12 at his alma mater.

Roderique has also built a record of 298 wins and 28 losses on his way to becoming one of the best coaches in the state and in the country.

He says his success is a reflection of the players he’s been able to coach over the years..

Roderique says, “It’s just, you know, we won a lot of football games, we’ve had a lot of success, you know, just like a few years ago our team was inducted into the Sports Hall of Fame. So you know, it’s just about the success there, but, you know, coaching is so much more than that, you know, it’s about the kids, and the amount of texts and communications I’ve had the last week is just been awesome, really nice to hear from former players.”

While Roderique believes his success is a reflection of his players, his players say the same thing about him.

Ryan McFarland was in eighth grade when Roderique was hired at Webb City in 1997. He played football at Webb City until an injury his junior year permanently sidelined him. That didn’t end his time with the team, however, as Roderique brought McFarland back as an assistant coach for his senior year. Now the head coach of the Seneca High School football team, McFarland credits his relationship with Roderique as the driving force behind becoming a coach himself.

McFarland says, “I can’t say enough about Coach Roderique, about how blessed I’ve been to have the opportunity to play for him, coach underneath him, and the things he’s taught me not only about football, but being a father, and being a husband, you know, being a leader of young men, and getting into this, it really was, I wanted to put myself in a position to where I could have that impact on somebody else, and that was a big thing that led me to coaching and teaching.”

Trystan Colon-Castillo won two state titles with the Cardinals during his time at Webb City High School. He graduated in 2016, and went on to play for Mizzou. Now, he plays center for the Baltimore Ravens. He believes the lessons he learned from Roderique made his transition into the NFL easier than it could’ve been.

Colon-Castillo says, “I still joke here and there that Webb City weights is one of the hardest workouts I’ve ever been through. I joke with him about that all the time. I’m super grateful for it, just getting at it at a young age, starting those kind of things has made it easier to transition to college and the NFL, so I think about the lessons he’s taught me all the time.”

Kaden Roy won three state titles with the Cardinals before he graduated in 2016. He continued his football career at South Dakota State University, before transferring to Pittsburg State University, where Roderique was a two-time All-America linebacker. Roy credits Roderique with his tranfer, saying he put in a call with then head coach Tim Beck. Roderique’s support of Roy’s college football career did not end there.

Kaden Roy, Pittsburg State outside linebacker, says, “We were kind of going through a rough patch as a program here at Pitt, we were on a stretch where we had lost five in a row I think, and he just kind of took me aside after one of the games, and he was telling me you’ve just gotta keep a positive mindset, and he shows me that too. That’s how he lives his life every day.”

Treghan Parker is a senior at Webb City High School, and has played defensive back for the Cardinals throughout his high school career. Parker has foregone continuing his football career in favor of playing baseball for Missouri Southern State University. However, his love for football still runs deep, and he remembers Roderique joining the crowd in his youth games growing up.

Parker says, “All throughout our youth days in football, he would always make sure to come out and watch us, and that’s really big to a youth player, having a head coach come out every Saturday when you’re playing, and everyone looks up to him, he always has a big smile on his face, and that just makes you want to work harder for him.”

