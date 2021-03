JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin boys head basketball coach Jeff Hafer has stepped down from his position, the school announced Wednesday via Twitter.

This afternoon Coach Hafer informed our team that he is resigning his position as Head Boys Basketball Coach. Coach Hafer led our program to conference and district championships during his tenure. We are grateful for his leadership the past 7 years and wish him the best. — Joplin Athletics (@JHS_Athletics) March 3, 2021

Hafer has been with the program for the past seven years. In that time, he led the team to two district championships in 2018 and 2020.

Hafer is a 1996 graduate of Joplin High School, where he was a three year starter on the basketball team. After high school, he played for four years at Mizzou.