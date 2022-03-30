PITTSBURG, Kan. — It was announced earlier this month that Jeff Boschee, who had previously served as the Missouri Southern men’s head basketball coach, would be taking over Pittsburg State’s program. Wednesday evening, Boschee and his family were able to formally meet the Gorilla community at a meet and greet.

Pittsburg State alumni, donors, almost every one of the school’s head coaches, and MIAA commissioner Mike Racy gathered at the Crestwood Country Club. Those in attendance were able to grab a drink and chat with Boschee.

Boschee has hit the ground running in his new position, already scoring two commitments to the program. That’s just the beginning of what he hopes to accomplish, which is building a national championship team.

“You look at this conference and since 2014, the national champion or the runner-up in men’s basketball Division II is from our region. I think this is the best conference in the country, it’s the best region in the country,” says Boschee. “If you look at what Northwest has done, I’m not comparing us to Northwest, and I never will compare us to anybody, but that can be done here. If you can compete at the top of this league, if you can be top two or three in this league, you got a chance to win a national title. And that’s something that we’re gonna strive for every single day.”

He added that though the transfer portal has made recruiting more complicated, he hopes to build a team of four-year players.