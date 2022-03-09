JOPLIN, Mo. — A little less than a week ago, basketball season concluded for the Pittsburg State and Missouri Southern men’s teams. Now, the offseason dominoes are beginning to fall.

According to several sources close to the situation, head coach Jeff Boschee will be parting ways with Missouri Southern, and is expected to take over as the new head coach at Pittsburg State University, filling the vacancy left by Kim Anderson. Neither Missouri Southern or Pittsburg State has made an official announcement at this time.

Boschee was an assistant coach for the Lions from 2010-2014, and was promoted to head coach the following season. He won MIAA Coach of the Year in 2018, and led the Lions to four 20-plus win seasons. He would be taking over a Gorillas squad that missed the MIAA Tournament and finished 7-15 overall in conference play.

We will provide updates as they become available.