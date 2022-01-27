PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Pittsburg State University men’s and women’s basketball teams hosted Northeastern State University on Thursday in the first doubleheader of the week.

The women, who were coming off of consecutive losses to Nebraska Kearney and Fort Hays, led 28-24 headed into halftime. They weren’t able to pull away for a stronger lead in the second half, leaving room for things to get intense in the fourth quarter.

With just 23 seconds left to play, the Gorillas trailed 66-65. Tristan Gegg drew a foul on a completed layup, and went on to make the free throw, giving Pittsburg State a two point lead. Sydnee Crain was then fouled grabbing a Northeastern State rebound and made the free throw. Pittsburg State lead 69-66 with two seconds to go.

Northeastern State, refusing to go down without a fight, got the ball to Ashton Hackler. She drained a three-pointer to tie things up with just 2.4 seconds left on the clock. Determined not to let the game go into overtime, Crain threw the ball to Jayme Jackson on the in-bounds play. Jackson nailed the layup as the buzzer went off, solidifying a 71-69 win for Pittsburg State, and avoiding a trip into overtime.

Jackson says, “We planned for a little cross screen and we saw that they were gonna switch it and double it, so I just kinda popped out and tried to make something happen at the end. It felt really good and then I saw my whole team swarming at me, which is probably the best feeling.”

Amanda Davied, Pittsburg state head coach says, “Jayme, I wasn’t sure if she was gonna make it because it was really crowded, but she went ahead and threw it. She was really strong with the basketball, just finished the play.”

Northeastern State Maleeah Langstaff was the game’s highest scorer with 26 points. Gegg led Pittsburg State in scoring with 24 points, and Jackson had 11. Karenna Gerber put up 10 points and nine rebounds, while Crain had nine points and six rebounds. The squad moves to 7-6 in conference play.

The men’s squad had different luck on the night, heading into halftime down 32-15. They were still down by 17 with 12:32 to go, when Cameron Huefner sunk a three to kickstart a comeback attempt. The Gorillas cut the deficit down to just four points with 45 seconds to go, but were unable to overcome Northeastern State. They fell 60-54.

The loss marks their sixth in a row, moving them to 3-10 in conference play.

Both the men’s and women’s teams will return to action on Saturday, January 29 at home against Rogers State. The women’s game will tip off at 1:30 p.m. in John Lance Arena, with the men’s game to follow.