LIBERAL, MO – With an outstanding season behind them, Jasper faced off against Golden City in the Class 1 District 11 semifinal Thursday night.

From start to finish, Jasper’s offense was dominant. Shiloh Storm and Crystal Smith both combined for several big points in the third set. Livia Dumm capped it off in the very end with a kill of her own, as Jasper swept Golden City 3-0.

Up next, Jasper will face off against Liberal in the Class 1 District 11 Final on Monday at 5:30 p.m.