SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Despite a strong start, the Jasper Eagles came up short in their bid for the program’s first ever state title Tuesday, falling to Napoleon-Wellington 7-2 in the Class 1 state title game.

The Eagles started strong, taking a 2-0 lead off an RBI-single and errant throw to third.

Wellington-Napoleon would close the gap in their half of the first, before tying things up in the second. From there it was all Wellington, as one final strikeout in the top of the seventh sealed the Eagles fate.

The runner up finish is now the best finish by the team in program history. Jasper finished their season with a 16-10 record.