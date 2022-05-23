SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Jasper’s Grace Osborne was locked in from the beginning of the Class 1 state semifinal. Her 14 strikeout performance helped the Eagles shut out Holcomb and advance to Tuesday’s state title game.

Livia Dumm started the scoring in the fourth inning with an RBI single. Osborne helped add to the score in the fifth with an RBI double. The final run game a short time later thanks to a grounder from Abigail Dumm.

Osborne would finish things off in the seventh with a 1-2-3 inning.

The Eagles will face Wellington-Napoleon in Tuesday’s state title game. First pitch from Springfield is set for noon.