JASPER, Mo. — A new year sometimes, means new faces. That’s the case for the 2023 Jasper Eagles Football team.

After an up-and-down season last, year, Jasper finished with a 4-6 record and a first-round playoff appearance.

The team had seven of its eight starters depart from last season who provided a ton of production on both sides of the ball. One of those starters, running back and defensive back Juan Rivera, rushed for 151 yards per game with a total of 20 touchdowns. In the defensive department, he wasn’t bad either with 10 tackles per game.

As the Eagles prepare for the 2023 season, brand new faces will lead a team that has limited varsity experience.

Jake Harris said, “But we’ve had kids on the sideline watching for years now. And as myself, I have watched them fight and I love playing football and I think it is a great sport and we have had young kids step up. We do have a lot of kids this year around 20 to 23, and I think it’ll be a great season.”

How has the team stepped up to replace those gaps from last year’s starters?

Coach Mark McFarland says, “We’re very inexperienced as far as varsity time, but we do have kids that have been in our program now for three years. They know what to expect. They know what’s expected. This is a group of kids that is very coachable. They don’t make excuses. They step up and do the work when the work needs to be done. And they’ve proven that already.”

The Eagles will open their 2023 campaign on the road at Osceola to take on the Indians on August 25th at 7 p.m.