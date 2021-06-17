Jared Bruggeman named Interim Executive Director of Joplin Sports Authority

JOPLIN, Mo. — Former Missouri Southern State University Athletic Director Jared Bruggeman has found a new landing spot, and he didn’t have to go very far.

He’s been named the Interim Executive Director of the Joplin Sports Authority, making him the organization’s fifth person to hold that title. Bruggeman has been a member of the JSA board for 12 years.

He says he’ll only hold the Interim Executive Director position for a year, and in that time he’ll play a specific role.

Bruggeman says, “I have a skill set that I think maybe could be productive here in this role. It’s a little bit different that what I’m used to from being an athletic director, but a lot of things are the same and a lot of the people are the same. I’m in here to serve a purpose and part of that is to fix a few things we can do, add a few things, and get some sponsorships and get the community really engaged, the city really engaged in what we’re trying to get done and go from there.”

Bruggeman started in the position on June 9.