Isaiah Davis talks freshman year, national championship game

JOPLIN, MO. — Joplin football alum Isaiah Davis certainly made an impression on the four states community in his time as an Eagle, having been part of a state-runner up team his senior season, but his football story didn’t end there.

Davis was a huge part of South Dakota State’s first ever appearance in a national championship game. He scored several touchdowns in what could have been the Jackrabbits’ first national title. They came up just two points shy of the win.

Despite the loss, Davis said he had a great experience his freshman season, and is very grateful for the opportunity he has at SDSU.

Davis says, “It means a lot to me to have my opportunity, to come to South Dakota State and be able to play my freshman year. It was a great experience, and it did turn out how I wanted it to. Our goal all year was to get to the national championship and win it, but it didn’t play out. But, I know along the way we still had fun, me and the guys made a lot of memories. I know it would’ve been a lot different without COVID, but we made the best of it.”