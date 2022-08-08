WHITESTOWN, Ind. — Webb City 12U Little League team are heading to the Midwest Regional Tournament in Indianapolis.

They defeated the Daniel Boone Little League Team in the state championship Monday night

Webb City Little League has gotten hot at just the right time as the level of competition gets higher and higher.

Now they prepare to face off against the South Dakota state champions for their regional tournament for their first round matchup. If Webb City wins the regional tournament they will be going to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

The team knows what to expect from their opponents being that they have been in this position before and coaches know that their team is ready for this and the players just have to play their game.

“These boys are special they always rise to the competition they always rise to the occasion…like I said this week they had a really good week of practice. I know they are excited this is something they have been looking forward their whole lives as little leaguers and so to be able to get their they are next level of excitement,” said Nathan Hulstine.

“We just got to keep playing like we have been keep hitting the ball really well and just go out there and looking to beat everybody in our way,” said Bratie Holland.