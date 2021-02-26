Huff signs NLI with Evangel football

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin senior Keaton Huff has made it official with Evangel football by signing his letter of intent in a ceremony Friday.

Even with an injury that hampered much of his final season with the Eagles, Huff said his goal next year is to make an immediate impact for the Crusaders by starting where he can, though he says he’d be happy to sit back and learn if need be.

After suffering his injury early in the football season, Huff said he’s just happy to continue playing, and plans to study pre-nursing while in Springfield.

“I was really scared when I was injured that I would not be able to come back,” Huff said. “I knew that football couldn’t be over for me. I made sure I stayed with it. I did our sports rehab over at Ortho Four States for weeks and then I finally was able to come back and continue playing in the postseason.”

With his signing, Huff becomes the eighth Eagle senior football player to sign a letter of intent this year, the most head football coach Curtis Jasper said he’s had since taking over the Joplin football program.