HS Basketball Players Show Off Skills at MSSU Elite Camp

JOPLIN, Mo — Around 80 High School Basketball players took to the floor at MSSU’s Leggett and Platt Center as the Lions Men’s Basketball team hosted its Elite Camp.

The players played five-on-five games for the entirety of the camp in order to face different competition.

It’s the fifth year hosting the event for MSSU Head Coach Jeff Boschee and company. The camp has been successful in getting players college scholarships, and Coach Boschee says with the success, the event continues to grow.

“I think we started the first year, 2014, and I think we had 25, and then last year we had close to 80,” Coach Boschee said. “We’re probably somewhere around that this year as well. So it’s been a big success.”

“It’s something that we take really seriously in the fact that we’ve had four kids who come out of here, and gotten college scholarships out of it,” Coach Boschee continued. “So it is something that we do take seriously, and it’s very important to for us to get the recruits, and other kids on campus to see what we have to offer.”