WHITESTOWN, Ind. — A local Little League team is preparing to play in the Midwest Regional Tournament, here’s how you can watch.

Webb City Little League Baseball is gearing up to take on Davenport IA at 10 AM, Wednesday in Indiana. If they win the regional tournament they will be going to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

On the team’s Facebook page, WCLL encouraged fans to cheer their team on through ESPN or at any of the local watch parties in the area:

Wildfire Pizza and Pub

Jefferson’s Joplin, MO

HuHot Mongolian Grill

Wildfire is offering all you can eat lunch buffet and more special deals during the game, according to their page.