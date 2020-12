CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Carthage Tigers fell to the Raymore-Peculiar Panthers in the opening round of the Carthage Invitational Tournament.

The Panthers maintained control of the game from tip-off, pulling out a 73-55 win.

Raymore-Peculiar’s Iryn Allen put up an astounding 30 points.

The Panthers will face the Nevada Tigers in the semi-final round, Friday, December 11 at 7:00 p.m.