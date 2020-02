EMPORIA, Kan. – The Pitt State women drop their first of two road games 68-52 at Emporia State.

The Gorillas struggled from the field tonight as they went 19 of 62 from the field and 18.8% from three point.

Cold shooting night for MIAA's number one scoring offense.



19-62 FG. #PittState falls 68-52 to Emporia State. Gorillas drop to 12-8, 8-4 in MIAA @KODESports — Jake Stansell (@jakestansell_) February 7, 2020

Tristan Gegg led the Gorilla scoring with 16 points. Sydnee Crain was the only other Gorilla in double figures with 11. Maya Williams had 7 point and 4 rebounds on 28 minutes in her return.

Pitt State (12-8, 8-4) will battle Washburn this Saturday (2/8) in their next outing.