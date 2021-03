JOPLIN, Mo. — The Carl Junction High School baseball team fell to Hollister, 8-3, in their first loss of the season on Friday. Hollister had a phenomenal seventh inning, adding six runs to the score to pull off the win.

Carl Junction will be back in action Saturday, March 27 at 10:00 a.m. against McDonald County, and again against Central at 2:00 p.m. Both games will be played at Carl Junction.