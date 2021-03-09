History made at MSHSAA girls wrestling state meet

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Tuesday proved to be a history making day for both the Cassville and Monett girls wrestling programs.

Cassville sophomore Annie Moore became a state champion at 112 pounds, making her the school’s first ever girls state wrestling champion.

Moore was one of four state qualifiers from Cassville. She won all of her matches by pinfall. Prior to the meet, Moore actually felt that she might have come into the event overrated, but with a state title under her belt, those feelings have changed.

“It feels really incredible,” Moore said. “Especially for my teammates and everything. They really supported me through everything and it’s nice to like represent our team and everything. Especially with being the first ever and it’s an incredible feeling.”

“She’s very good at getting her opponent on their back and it was an awesome experience that she did it in the state finals,” Cassville wrestling coach Nathan Fortner said. “So, I’m very proud of her.”

Monett’s Abby Jastal became the first Monett girl to place at state with a fourth place finish in the 107 pound weight class.

Seneca’s Isabella Renfroe finished sixth in the 174 pound weight class.