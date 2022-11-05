SENECA, Mo. — It’s playoff season for high school football in Missouri. In every MSHSAA (Missouri State High School Activities Association) playoff game, the winners advance to the next round, while the losing team’s season comes to an end. In Class 2, one of several matchups taking place this Saturday afternoon (11/5): The Seneca Indians at home against the Hollister Tigers.

During this game, the Indians kept the Tigers at bay during both the first and second half. From the start of the first quarter to the end of the game, Seneca continued to put points up on the board. The Seneca Indians advance to the next round of playoffs, as they beat Hollister with a final score of 42-to-0.