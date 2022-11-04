GROVE, Okla. — Tonight (11/3), high school football teams in Oklahoma finished their last week of regular season play. Two teams in action this Thursday: The Grove Ridgerunners against the Bishop Kelley Comets. Undefeated Grove hosted the team from Tulsa. At halftime, the scoreboard showed 20-to-20, leaving some to wonder if homefield advantage wasn’t going to be enough for the Ridgerunners to remain undefeated. However, Grove came back after halftime to pull ahead of Bishop Kelley all throughout the second half. When the fourth quarter game clock ran out, Grove would remain undefeated, beating Bishop Kelley 41-to-20. Next week, high school football playoffs begin in Oklahoma.