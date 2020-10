CARL JUNCTION, Mo. -- The Carl Junction Bulldogs hosted the Monett Cubs this evening in Class 4, District 5 quarterfinal rounds. The Bulldogs were in control the whole game, leading by 28-3 leading into halftime. The last touchdown of the half was a hitch and pitch executed by Alex Baker, Drew Patterson, and Brady Sims. Carl Junction will advance to the semifinal round with a 45-9 win. They'll face Hillcrest.