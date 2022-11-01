NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA – Possible inclement weather forecast for Friday night prompted school officials in Craig, Delaware and Ottawa counties to reschedule several football games.

There is an 80 percent chance of precipitation on Friday night with a possible thunderstorm before midnight, according to the National Weather Service. Showers and thunderstorms are likely after 1 a.m. The low temperatures are expected to be around 51 degrees with southerly winds between 5 to 10 mph and gusts as high as 25 mph.

Games involving Miami vs. Wagoner, Grove vs. Bishop Kelly, Vinita vs. Salina, Wyandotte vs. Commerce, Fairland vs. Ketchum and Afton vs. Colcord all were rescheduled to Thursday night. Senior night events will also be held on Thursday.

The Quapaw vs. Hulbert game was already set for Thursday.