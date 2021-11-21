High school football playoff picture: November 21, 2021

High school football in both Kansas and Missouri is deep into postseason play, and we still have three area teams alive and well in the playoffs. Here’s a look at the high school football playoff picture as of Sunday, November 21, 2021.

Frontenac

Frontenac is headed to the Kansas Class 3A state championship game after defeating Holton in the sub-state round. They’ll face undefeated Andale in the title game on Saturday, November 27 at 1:00 p.m. The game will be held at Hutchinson Community College.

The Raiders went to state in 2017, as well as 2000, but the last, and only, time they won a state championship was 1994.

Webb City

The Webb City Cardinals are still alive in Missouri Class 5. They defeated Lebanon in their quarterfinal matchup, and now, they’ll host undefeated Jackson in the semifinal round this Saturday, November 27 at 1:00 p.m.

Webb City has 15 state titles under their belt, but this is only the second year they’ve made a run for one in Class 5. Last season, they also made it to the final four, but lost to Platte County.

Lamar

In Missouri Class 2, the defending state champion Lamar Tigers have also punched their ticket to the final four. The Tigers still haven’t lost a game after beating previously undefeated Ava in the state quarterfinals. They’re set to host Richmond in the semifinal round this Saturday, November 27 at 1:00 p.m.

This makes them one step closer to appearing in back-to-back state championships under second year head coach Jared Beshore. The Tigers boast eight state championships to their name, seven of which were won consecutively from 2011-2017 under current Webb City assistant coach Scott Bailey.