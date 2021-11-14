High School Football Playoff Picture: November 14, 2021

Friday night marked high school football district championships in Missouri, sectional championships in Kansas, and the first round of playoffs in Oklahoma. There are still quite a few area teams alive and well; here’s a look at the playoff picture as of Sunday, November 14.

Kansas

Frontenac (11-2) will host Holton (11-0) in the Class 3A sub-state round. Kickoff is slated for 7:00 on Friday, November 19 at Raider Sports Complex.

Oklahoma

Grove (10-1) will host Elk City (9-2) in the Class 4A quarterfinal round on Friday, November 19. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.

Missouri

Lamar (11-0) will hit the road to face Ava (11-0) on Saturday, November 20 in the Class 2 quarterfinals. The game will begin at 1:00 pm.

Seneca (8-4) will host Mexico (9-2) in the Class 3 quarterfinal round. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. on Friday, November 19 at Earl D. Campbell Stadium.

In Class 5, Webb City (8-3) will host Lebanon (10-1) in the quarterfinals for the second straight year. Kickoff is slated for 7:00 p.m. on Friday, November 19 at Webb’s Cardinal Stadium.

