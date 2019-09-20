Hidden Gem Preview: Lamar at Monett

If you look at the record, Monett football sits at 1-2 through Week 3. On

the gridiron, the story is different, and if a couple of breaks go the Cubs

way, they can easily be 3-0. Poor fortunes haven’t dampened the team’s

confidence.

“Our kids see that we’ve improved from last year, Monett head coach

Derrek Uhl said. “They’re excited just to keep playing, and just get

better each week.”

“Our chemistry is just working so well, Monett senior Jamie Guinn said.

“We use each other’s energy, and it’s definitely going to be carrying on

throughout week’s win or lose.”

Monett’s already played tough teams, and this week’s contest could be their

toughest yet. 3-0 Lamar is on the docket Friday night, and the tigers have been

a thorn on the Cubs side, winning the last nine head to head match ups.

“It’s just one of those things, it’s a fuel for us. (A win) Would mean

so much. It would change the mentality. The confidence would boost out of the

ceiling,” Guinn said.

“We haven’t had a team since 2016 that had a chance to get them, and I

feel like this year is the year that we do have a chance,” fellow senior

Chet Butterworth added.

Lamar coach Scott Bailey agrees, and he knows the Tigers are going to have

to play their best game on Friday night.

“Our kids are realizing that people want that shot at Lamar,”

Bailey said. “Hopefully we can get our run game going, and play some

defense. Then get into the flow of the game and hopefully get the flow of the

game to go our way.”

The game could come down to who is the most physical up front, as both teams

use the run game heavily, and that excites both squads headed into Friday.

“Bodies hitting bodies, that is where the energy and the excitement

comes from,” Lamar senior Juan Juarez said. “They’ve been a really

fun team to play against. I’m prepared to play the best game of my high school

career.”

Kickoff is set for 7 pm Friday.