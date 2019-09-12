Hidden Gem Preview: Galena at Girard

Girard head coach Neal Philpot isn’t bothered by his program’s 6 game losing streak to CNC rival Galena.

“It’s about this team, and what we are doing. Don’t look at past records. They aren’t the same team they were a year ago,” Philpot said.

For the Girard players, the six game slide against their local foe is long enough, and they’re ready to get the team’s first win against the Bulldogs since 2012.

“Everybody is very motivated on the team,” Girard senior Wesley Jahay said. “We’ve got a lot of friends who played above us, and they’ve been telling us that they’ve been striving for us to win, and it just makes us want to win even more.”

The Galena players have a lot of pride in the win streak, and the Bulldog seniors are determined to make it a clean sweep of their Trojan counterparts.

“We don’t want to lose as people to people we’ve never lost to before,” Galena senior Dylan Fields said. “We want to keep the tradition alive.”

Galena head coach Beau Sarwinski isn’t making anything of the hot streak, stressing improvement on all facets of the game going into week two. He knows Girard has a lot going for them, and will come out swinging on Friday night.

“They’re going to come into the game fired up with lots of confidence,” Sarwinski said. “You know they’ve got a new turf field. We’ve got our work cut out for us. We’ve got to go on the road to Girard, and hopefully we can play well and things will work out for us.”

Kickoff is set for 7 pm Friday.