Hidden Gem: Monett finishes strong in second half to defeat Seneca 35-28

SENECA, Mo. — The Seneca Indians were brought back down to Earth this week, following a 35-28 loss to Monett.

Monett started the game hot, scoring on the opening kickoff. They then put two more scores on the board for a 20-0 lead.

Seneca answered back however, and had cut the deficit to just 6 for a 20-14 halftime score.

The Indians seized the momentum from the first half and used it to open the scoring in the second half, taking a 22-20 lead off a Trey Wilson rushing touchdown.

But Monett took the lead right back with a pitch to Jamie Guinn, and Monett never looked back, picking up the win.

Both teams move to 4-2 on the year.