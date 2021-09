TOKYO – Carthage native Haven Shepherd was back in the pool Tuesday evening, looking to make her way to the medal stand in her final Paralympics event.

Shepherd swam in the prelims of the women’s 100 meter breaststroke SB7, finishing her heat in fourth. Her time of 1:56.26 put her in ninth place overall, just missing out on a spot in the finals.

She’ll return home with two top 10 performances. She’s just a few days removed from a fifth place finish in the women’s 200 meter medley SM8.