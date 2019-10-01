Grove softball player recovering after collision on diamond

GROVE, Ok. — A Grove High School softball player is recovering after undergoing surgery following a collision on the diamond that took place in a game on Monday.

Junior Lauren Outhier was playing second base when she collided with a Webb City base runner in the bottom of the 3rd inning.

Outhier left the game and was taken to the hospital Tuesday morning. A Grove School District representative said a CT scan revealed a bleed in her brain, and Outhier was life flighted to St. Francis in Tulsa.

The representative went on to say she underwent surgery Tuesday morning, is recovering well, and will be monitored for the next few days in the intensive care unit.