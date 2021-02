JOPLIN, Mo. -- Despite going just 8-31 from the free throw line, the McAuley Catholic girls basketball team was able to hold off several late Rich Hill rallies to win their district semifinal matchup 53-45.

With the win, McAuley will advance to the Class 1, District 7 title game on Friday against Hume. Tipoff from Lamar High School is set for 5:30 p.m.