Gov. Kelly’s executive order rejected, KSHSAA Board of Directors meets to discuss future of fall sports

TOPEKA, Kan. — The state of fall sports in Kansas has once again been thrown into flux after Governor Laura Kelly’s executive order aimed at delaying the start of school until after Labor Day, was rejected by the Kansas State Board of Education.

The Kansas State High School Activities Association Executive Board met this afternoon to discuss the future of fall sports.

The board first adopted a policy allowing students enrolled in school districts that have remote learning to still be eligible for KSHSAA activities.

The board also discussed its plan to return to athletics, offering considerations that school districts should consider adopting for different sports. For example, in football, jamborees are now discouraged. Huddles may not be formed in circles, but in rows.

KSHSAA plans to survey state school district superintendents before making a decision on the timing of fall sports. The executive board would then meet again early next week to continue the discussion.