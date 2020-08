JOPLIN, Mo. -- Margaux Tucker has been surrounded by horses her entire life. She's now turning her life's work into something much bigger.

Tucker is the owner and head trainer at GauxPro, a horse training facility located in Joplin. It's always been a goal of hers to coach and guide others with similar aspirations when it comes to horses. Tucker saddled up for her first horse show at the age of three, toured the country and earned multiple top ten finishes.