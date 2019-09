CARTHAGE, Mo. – Even though the COC is all but wrapped up, there will still be a physical match up in Carthage Friday night as the Tigers play host to the Webb City Cardinals.

This will be the first time the Cardinals have stepped foot in David Haffner Stadium as a varsity team, since the stadiums construction in 2017.

Both teams enter the game ranked third in their respective classes and posting 3-1 records. Action 12’s Jake Stansell has more on this story in our Game of the Week Preview above.