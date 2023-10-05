PITTSBURG, KS – Pitt State is set to welcome in a tough opponent come Saturday. The Emporia State Hornets will bring an interesting look to their offense facing the Gorillas.

“Emporia runs its tempo offense as fast as you can possibly run it,” said Gorillas head coach Brian Wright.

“They do it so fast and are so effective. With a good quarterback and offense running it, it’ll prove to be quite a challenge.”

Pitt State faced a similar style of offense against UCM. The Mules offense put up 37 points against the Gorillas, and it remains to be the closest game Wright’s squad has played.

“We got a good glimpse of what tempo and hurry up offense is with UCM,” said Pitt State safety Michael Lacey.

“It gave us a really good experience as far as what mistakes to correct against a tempo team.”

Defensively, the Hornets also present new challenges within their coverage.

“Emporia is really tough,” said Gorillas quarterback Chad Dodson.

“They do a good job of disguising their coverages, and can play a three safety look. We’ll have to be ready.”

The Gorillas will face Emporia State on Saturday at 2 p.m.